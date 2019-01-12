Simona Halep plays catch-up at Australian Open

Simona Halep is going into the Australian Open under-prepared.

The world No.1 is on a five-match losing streak dating back to last August after struggling with a herniated disc in her back over the final months of the season.

She only started her 2019 campaign this week, losing her opener to Ashleigh Barty in Sydney, and faces another tough first-round match in Melbourne against Kaia Kanepi.

It was the big-hitting Estonian who stunned Halep in the first round of the US Open last summer before going on to reach the last 16.

Halep said: “I enjoyed the time at home a lot. Now I feel refreshed to start the year, but still I am a little bit back with everything, preparation and matches. But I don’t complain.

“Now I have just to put my head down and to go and work. I feel good. I practised very well. I’m looking forward actually to start it.”

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova goes into the first Grand Slam event of the season in good spirits after beating Barty 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 yesterday in the final of the WTA Sydney International.