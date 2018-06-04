Serena Williams withdraws from French Open through injury

Serena Williams has withdrawn from her fourth-round clash with Maria Sharapova at the French Open through injury.

The 36-year-old American, playing in her first grand slam since giving birth to her daughter in September, said she has a muscle problem.

The showdown with Sharapova was eagerly awaited given the colourful history between the pair, and Williams’ dominant record over the Russian of 19 wins to two.

She said: “Unfortunately I’ve been having some issues with my pec muscle. Right now I can’t actually serve so it’s actually hard to play when I can’t physically serve.

“I’m beyond disappointed. I gave up so much from time with my daughter and time with my family all for this moment. So it’s really difficult to be in this situation.”