Scotland’s premier indoor tennis event returns to the Capital with famous players

A tournament billed as Scotland’s premier indoor tennis event is set to return to Edinburgh boasting some of the sport’s most famous British names.

Jamie Murray, the seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner, will headline the Brodies Tennis Invitational.

Having been held at Glen­eagles for the past four years, the event – the only Scottish fixture on the ATP Champions Tour – will be returning to the capital in June.

Up to 1,000 spectators will be able to take in the action at a purpose-built indoor arena in the grounds of St George’s School for Girls in the city’s Murrayfield area.

An artist’s impression of the bespoke space shows it will be covered, meaning that play will not be subject to delays in the event of poor weather.

Organisers say the invitational will include a “celebration of British tennis”, highlighting the recent successes of Britain’s Davis and Fed Cup teams, along with competitive ATP Champions Tour ties, exhibition matches and showcases of junior talent.

Murray, who will play at the event, said he was “excited” to take part and expressed hope it would further bolster the profile of the sport.

“We need more events like this, showcasing world-class players and top junior talent, to help grow the game and satisfy the demand for live tennis in Scotland,” he said.

With four sessions of tennis scheduled over three days, other prominent former tennis stars taking part include Tim Henman, the former British No.1 and captain of the Great Britain ATP Cup team, Juan Carlos Ferrero, a one-time French Open champion and former world number one, and Frenchman Henri Leconte, a former Grand Slam finalist now working as a commentator.

Henman said: “It’s so important for businesses like Brodies to get behind our sport, so that we can showcase top tennis talent. It’s always a pleasure to play at the invitational and the fans in Scotland really get behind us.

“I’m sure that there will be plenty of competitive tennis on display over the three days.”

Previous iterations of the event have featured the likes of John McEnroe and Mats Wilander. The 2019 invitational, held at Gleneagles Arena in Auchterarder, attracted around 1,500 people across three days of action.

The tournament had previously been cancelled in 2014 in Stockbridge – the last year before it was moved from Edinburgh – after problems with a roof brought in to prevent matches from being washed out. This year’s Murrayfield event will instead be run in a purpose-built indoor arena. The 2020 edition – tickets for which go on sale today – will again support the Judy Murray Foundation as its chosen charity partner.

Judy Murray said: “It’s amazing what a bit of creativity and vision can do. I love that Brodies is staging its world-class event at a school that has done so much in the last few years to grow tennis both in-house and in the local community, and it will be great to see world class tennis back in the capital.”

Caroline Lacy, director of the ATP Champions Tour, said the event’s return to Edinburgh would attract a “greater number of fans”. Nick Scott, managing partner of Brodies, added: “The aim of the Brodies Invitational is to demonstrate Scotland’s capability to host world-class sporting events.”