Rafael Nadal offers support and reveals text message exchange with Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal has stated his delight that Andy Murray is back playing single tennis after the Scottish star won his second-round match at the Rafael Nadal Open on Tuesday.

The World No.2 also revealed that he's messaged Murray personally to offer the use of his private boat as his old championship rival steps up his recovery from hip surgery.

Murray decided against taking a wildcard to play in this year's US Open singles, choosing instead to travel to Spain to work on his match sharpness after an early exit from the Cincinnati Masters.

He will compete against Matteo Viola for a place in the quarter finals of the Challenger event which is hosted at Nadal's academy.

The Spaniard told ESPN: “I am happy for holding a great event at my house, and I am very happy to have Andy Murray playing there.

“Not just for the tournament, but very good for the sport and for him back on the tennis court is great news, I wish him all the very best.

“Well, I texted him a couple of days ago and gave him the number of one of my best friends. I offered him the boat if he wants to go out.

“He’s been there a couple of times, he’s been out in the academy. He knows how he moves.

“Anything I can offer him, I will be ready.

“Best of luck, and more than playing in my home it is great news that he is back on the tennis court playing singles after a lot of struggles in recent years.

“I am happy for him, it is very special.”