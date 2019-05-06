Novak Djovokic hints at reprieve for ousted Chris Kermode

There is no more dangerous foe than a true champion when he is backed into a corner. And, as the current world No1 and the holder of three of the four grand slam titles, there is no greater champion on the men’s tour at the moment than Novak Djokovic.

But Djokovic is fighting for his reputation on two fronts.

He needs to pick up his game and form if he is to mount a serious challenge for the French Open later this month and, as president of the player council at the ATP, he needs to rally his supporters to maintain his drive to change the way the tour is governed.

On 1 May, Djokovic lost his greatest ally in his political efforts when Justin Gimelstob resigned from the ATP board of directors – one rung above the player council and one rung below the overall president – where he had been a player representative. Gimelstob had decided that his position was untenable following his conviction in a Los Angeles court last month for battery.

The 42-year-old American is alleged to have assaulted Randall Kaplan, a friend of Gimelstob’s estranged wife, on Halloween last year, punching Kaplan more than 50 times. Gimelstob pleaded “no contest” to the charge.

Djokovic, speaking ahead of the Mutua Madrid Open yesterday, said: “I think just at this point it was better for him to step down, because the whole case was just posing so much pressure and obstacles for the tour in general, but specifically for players. So I think it was a good decision.

“It’s unfortunate because I think he has been probably the biggest asset that players had in the last ten-plus years that he’s been on the tour representing players. But, at the same time, these are kind of unfortunate circumstances and he needs to go back and deal with that and try to find the right balance and the right state of mind before he eventually tries to come back.”

It is widely believed that it was Djokovic and Gimelstob who engineered the removal of the popular and successful Chris Kermode from his role as president of the ATP. Kermode’s contract will not be renewed at the end of the year.

On Sunday, Roger Federer, a former player council president, called for Kermode to be put “back in the mix” in the search for a leader for the tour. When this was put to Djokovic, the Serb carefully toed the company line.

“I actually think that technically he has the right to be in a ballot again,” he said, sidestepping his own, personal views. “He has the right to be a candidate officially for another mandate. And I don’t know whether he wants to do that or not. I haven’t spoken to him about it. But if this happens, yeah, why not.”

Federer has not spoken to Djokovic so far this week but, in March, at the Indian Wells tournament, the Swiss made it clear to the media that Djokovic had not found the time to speak to either him or Rafael Nadal, another Kermode supporter, about the vote to remove the ATP president. Now, of course, Federer has publically backed Kermode’s return.

Djokovic added: “I’m not pointing fingers at anybody.

“I feel like we need to be on this boat together, as we are.

“I don’t think it’s the right approach to just go out in public and talk about it when you don’t have enough information. Communication from the council and board reps and the whole structure, political structure if you want to call it, side can be improved.

“But also vice versa. There are a lot of times where players don’t give you much space to approach them because during the tournament everyone is in their zone and they don’t want to be disturbed.”

Calm and well-rehearsed, the cornered Djokovic was not baring his teeth but no one doubted that Gimelstob’s resignation has done nothing to stop the Serb’s political ambitions.