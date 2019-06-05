Leading young Scots tennis stars to play at Brodies Invitational

Four of Scotland’s rising tennis stars will take to the court at next week’s Brodies Invitational at the Gleneagles Arena.

Scotland’s leading female player at under 16 and under 18, Lucia Rizza, 16, of Firrhill High School, Edinburgh will be joined by three out of the top five male junior players at the event which runs from 13-15 June.

Seventeen-year-old Jacob Fearnley (Merchiston Castle School, Edinburgh) who reached the last 16 at the Australian Junior Open Championships earlier this year, will be in action along with Connor Thomson (18, Beaconhurst School, Bridge of Allan) who has made his debut on the GB Pro-Series Circuit and Charlie Miller (17, Merchiston Castle School), who is a top-five U18 player in Scotland and recently achieved a career high ranking of No 4 in the UK at U16.

The four juniors will play a combination of doubles and mixed doubles with tennis legends including Henri Leconte, Thomas Enqvist and Dominique Monami.

In addition to the exhibition, the juniors will also take part in a coaching session with Tim Henman and former World No 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero.

For Fearnley and Thomson, the Brodies Invitational will be their main warm-up ahead of Junior Wimbledon, where they hope to build on their debuts from the previous year.

Adding to the focus on junior potential, Judy Murray will deliver a masterclass live on the Brodies Invitational centre court on Thursday 13 June. She will be joined on court by Fed Cup coach Colin Fleming.

l Tickets can be purchased online at www.brodiesinvitational.com