Judy Murray to set up foundation to tackle obesity

Judy Murray is to set up a foundation in her own name to tackle obesity and encourage people to exercise more.

Murray revealed her plans during a visit to Glasgow on Wednesday, where she was teaching tennis coaches and stressing the importance of girl-only sessions as part of the She Rallies scheme she runs on behalf of the Lawn Tennis Association.

Her next project is addressing the nation’s lack of exercise.

“Our obesity problem that we have in Scotland absolutely kills me, so this is me trying to do my bit to get people off the couch and get them enjoying exercise again,” she told The Scotsman. “I am setting up my own foundation next month.”

Two thirds of adults in Scotland are either overweight or obese.