Jay Clarke falls to Roger Federer but Dan Evans ousts 18th seed

Eight-time champion Roger Federer had little problem in disposing of British hope Jay Clarke in their second-round match on Court No 1.

The only time Federer looked even mildly troubled was in the second set, which went to a tiebreak.

With that temporary difficulty out of the way, the Swiss proceeded serenely to a 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win, but was nonetheless impressed by Clarke’s performance.

“I liked what I saw in Jay,” he said. “I don’t know if grass is his favourite surface or not, it seems like he doesn’t mind longer, extended rallies, so maybe grass is not his maybe number one surface.”

Dan Evans enjoyed a better result than his fellow Briton, beating No 18 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2). Evans said: “I just want to do well at this tournament.

“It was a goal to be in the main draw here. I did that. Obviously I missed out the last few years. To be into the third round is great for me.

“A lot of my friends were here, people who have helped me so much. There’s plenty more tennis to be played in this tournament, so I won’t be resting on that win.” The British No 3 will now meet Joao Sousa of Portugal, who knocked out former finalist Marin Cilic, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 out on Court 12.

It is the second year running that Cilic has gone out in the second round.

John Isner, the 2018 semi-finalist, seeded ninth this year, looked on course to beat Mikhail Kukushkin as he was a set away from victory, but ended up falling to a 6-4, 6-7 (3), 4-6 , 6-1, 6-4 defeat. Isner, pictured, has not played any matches on grass prior to this tournament due to a foot injury and the lack of match practice came back to hurt him.

“It’s very disappointing to lose,” he said. “I think my lack of preparation certainly showed today. I knew something like that was very possible. Unfortunately, that was the case. It stinks going out early in this event.”