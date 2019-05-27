Jamie Murray to split from double grand slam partner Bruno Soares

Jamie Murray will split from his doubles partner Bruno Soares after the French Open, the Brazilian has revealed.

The pair began their partnership in 2016 and won two grand slam titles together that year at the Australian Open and US Open.

Murray also reached the world No 1 ranking that April while the pair qualified for the ATP World Tour Finals in each of their three seasons together and won 10 titles.

The last of those came in Sydney in January, while they reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, but Murray told Soares after a first-round exit in Rome earlier this month that he wanted to split.

Soares told matchtiebreak.com: “Jamie called me and we chatted, where he told me that no matter how much the results are coming out, they did not match the expectation we had, and he thought it would be a good time for us to change.

“It was a very nice chat and I agreed. It came from him, but I respect that. I think that, as much as we have become friends, this is still our profession. If he is feeling this, some dissatisfaction, I have to respect that and look for something different.”

Soares will team up with Croatian Mate Pavic while the Daily Mail reported that Murray is now planning to partner 27th-ranked Neal Skupski, the British doubles No 3.

Murray and Soares will play their first-round match at Roland Garros today against Italians Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego.