Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares book place in ATP Finals in London

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares have qualified for the ATP Finals at London’s O2 Arena for the third straight year.

The British-Brazilian pair booked their place in November’s tournament by beating Robert Lindstedt and Dominic Thiem to reach the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

Kyle Edmund hits a return shot on his way to victory over Nicolas Jarry of Chile at the Shanghai Masters. Picture: Andy Wong/AP

Murray and Soares are the third team to guarantee their place in London after Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic and Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, and will attempt to go one better after making the semi-finals on their previous two appearances.

It has been a disappointing season for Murray and Soares at the grand slams, with quarter-final appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open their best showings, but they have won three ATP Tour titles, including a first Masters crown in Cincinnati.

In the singles at the Shanghai Masters Kyle Edmund dispatched Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in straight sets to book a quarter-final clash with Alexander Zverev.

British No 1 Edmund saw off world No 48 Jarry 7-6 (5), 6-3 to set up the last-eight showdown with Germany’s Zverev.

Edmund needed an hour and a half to account for Jarry, and will now take on world No 5 Zverev for a place in the semi-finals in China. Zverev eased past Alex De Minaur 6-1, 6-4.

Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer needed three sets to see off Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, and will now face Kei Nishikori in the last eight.

Nishikori moved past American Sam Querrey 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic cruised past Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-0 to tee up a clash with Kevin Anderson, who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Juan Martin Del Potro retired through injury to hand Borna Coric passage into the last eight. Coric had taken the first set 7-5 when the Argentine withdrew, and will now meet Australia’s Matthew Ebden, who saw off Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-3.

Katie Boulter should break into the world’s top 100 after grinding past Barbora Krejcikova in three sets to reach the Tianjin Open quarter-finals.

The 22-year-old British star will now face top seed Karolina Pliskova in Friday’s last-eight encounter, after prevailing over world No 227 Krejcikova 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Boulter dropped serve three times en route to conceding the second set, only to fire back and book her meeting with world No 6 Pliskova.

Second seed Caroline Garcia cruised past Chinese qualifier Zhang Yuxuan 6-3, 6-4 to move into her 10th quarter-final in 2018.

Garcia will now face Petra Martic, and expects a tough challenge despite beating the Croatian in straight sets earlier this season.