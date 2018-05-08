Glasgow to host Britain’s Davis Cup tie versus Uzbekistan

Great Britain’s Davis Cup relegation play-off against Uzbekistan in September will be staged at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

It is Britain’s first home tie since they lost a semi-final to Argentina at the same venue in 2016 and will be the third time in the last five home matches that Leon Smith’s side have visited Glasgow.

Britain must win the tie to extend their stay in the elite World Group to a sixth straight year after losing to Spain in the first round in February.

Despite the loss, it was an encouraging weekend for Smith’s men, with Cameron Norrie making a remarkable debut in the absence of Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund.

Both could potentially be back for the clash, to be held from 14-16 September, but Uzbekistan represent one of the weaker teams Britain could have played and it would be a major upset if the hosts were defeated.

Smith said: “We are delighted to be going back to Emirates Arena in September. It feels like our team’s home away from home at this stage with the amazing staging and support we have received there over the years. The GB Davis Cup fans are second to none and will play a vital role in helping our players over the line that weekend in what will be a critical tie to maintain our position in the World Group.”

Edmund, meanwhile, will play Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Madrid Open after beating Daniil Medvedev.

Edmund saved five break points in the first set – including one in the final game – to take the first set in 52 minutes.

The second set took only 25 minutes as the world No 22 took control of the match by breaking Medvedev in all three of his service games to claim a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Medvedev’s best chance of clawing his way back into the contest came and went in the fourth game when he put pressure on Edmund’s serve, but the British No 1 responded to win the game with an ace.

Edmund sealed victory in style, winning the sixth game to love to set up a meeting with former world No 1 Djokovic.

Simona Halep stayed on track for a third successive title in Madrid by sweeping past Elise Mertens in the second round. Belgian Mertens went into the clash on a 13-match winning streak but has been battling illness and needed eight games just to get on the board before losing 6-0, 6-3.