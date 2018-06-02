Garbine Muguruza dismantles Sam Stosur at French Open

Have your say

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is now many pundits’ favourite for the French Open after dismantling Sam Stosur in the third round at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard, winner in 2016 and seeded third this year, took only 62 minutes to see off Australia’s Stosur, the former US Open winner, 6-0, 6-2.

Muguruza seemed unfazed by the favourite’s tag. “I guess they say that because I played a good match. It’s the normal thing,” she said.

“But I believe I can hold a trophy not only here, I believe I can do it in every tournament I play.

“I’m pleased with my performance. It’s never an easy match against a grand slam champion. She played a final here. I’m pleased because I felt in control in the match.”

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova was a third-round casualty, the eighth seed going down in two tie-breaks to Anett Kontaveit.

Top seed Simona Halep came through 7-5, 6-0 against Andrea Petkovic of Germany. Halep, of Romania, next plays 16th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium. Mertens won 6-3, 6-1 against No24 seed Daria Gavrilova.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber is through to the fourth round after winning 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) against No 18 seed Kiki Bertens.

The 12th-seeded German has reached finals at every Grand Slam tournament except the French Open. Her best performance at Roland Garros was a quarter-final appearance in 2012.

She next plays Caroline Garcia of France who beat Irina-Camelia Begu.