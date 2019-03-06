Former French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero to play Brodies Invitational at Gleneagles

Former French Open Champion and world No 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero has joined the line-up for the Brodies Invitational at Gleneagles in June.

Clay-court specialist Ferrero won the title at Roland-Garros in 2003 when he was 23. He also became world No 1 as a result and spent 176 weeks in the top 10.

He is widely recognised as having inspired a subsequent generation of clay-court stars including Rafael Nadal.

Former British No 1 and Winbledon semi-finalist Tim Henman is already confirmed for the event from Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 June. It is Scotland’s only event on the Champions Tour.

The 2016 Brodies Invitational Champion and former world No 4 Thomas Enqvist also returns along with flamboyant left-hander and fan favourite Henri Leconte.

Flying the flag for Scotland will be eight-time ATP World Tour doubles champion and Fed Cup coach, Colin Fleming.

The tennis legends will once again share the court with some of Scotland’s most promising young tennis talent, as the event continues to support the development of sport at a grass-roots level.

Scottish sports broadcaster Alison Walker will return as MC of the event, which is also sponsored by Brewin Dolphin and Pickering’s Gin.

Henman said: “The Brodies Invitational is one of the ATP Champions Tour events that I most look forward to. We get such great support in Scotland and the event continues to attract a world-class line-up of players. A real highlight for all the players is the opportunity to take to the court alongside some of Scotland’s most promising junior talent.

“It’s really important for rising sports stars to be given a platform like the Brodies Invitational to get a feel for what it is like to play on the big courts at major events,” added Henman.

Established in 1997, the ATP Champions Tour spans the globe with former champions competing in tournaments in cities including London, Skurup, Delray Beach and Palma de Mallorca.