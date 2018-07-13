Fans back Victoria Azarenka after she criticises John Inverdale

After Victoria Azarenka and partner Jamie Murray safely made it through to the semi-final of the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament, the former World No.1 had some choice words for BBC commentator John Inverdale.

READ MORE - Murray and Azarenka a step closer to mixed doubles title

The Belarusian-Scottish pairing were able to defeat the Dutch duo of Jean-Julien Rojer and Demi Schuurs by two sets to one, setting up a semi-final clash against Jay Clarke and Harriet Dart of the UK.

In preparation for the match, Azarenka and Murray watched back footage of the previous encounter to study where they could improve their chances of making it to the final.

However, she was not impressed with Inverdale’s commentary and took to social media to voice her displeasure.

She tweeted: “We are just rewatching our mixed doubles now... who ever is commentating this match is just comical and not in a good way.”

Fans were quick to back Azarenka’s comments.

@PeriPusher wrote: “We are sorry for John Inverdale. We don’t want to listen to him as much as you wouldn’t like to, he is an embarrassment and does not represent our supporters. He is extremely disrespectful.”

@SiobhanMoore90 added: “John Inverdale? Yeah. I don’t think any of us are fans. He doesn’t know the difference between a “match” and a “game” for a start.”

@belly_ems recalled: “Inverdale: ‘This mixed doubles should inspire pairings like Gasquet and Sharapova.’”

And @joeamby said: “Inverdale is a joke. Bit off topic but what makes my blood boil is, why is it that when Jamie hits a great shot, we get “his brother Andy would have been proud of that”. It’s not about Andy and I think he would be first to agree.”

The veteran broadcaster has come under criticism in the past for comments he’d made at Wimbledon.

In 2014, the BBC received 700 complaints after Inverdale said that French tennis player, and former Wimbledon champion, Marion Bartoli was “never going to be a looker”.

He was then caught up in another sexism row in 2016 when Andy Murray had to correct his interviewer when Inverdale asked about the Scot’s “extraordinary feat” of becoming the first tennis player to win two Olympic gold medals - forgetting that the Williams sisters (Venus and Serena) had both done it.

READ MORE - Rafael Nadal outlasts Juan Martin Del Porto in all-time SW19 classic