Defeat for Andy Murray as comeback continues

Andy MURRAY’S winning return from injury ended with a first-round doubles defeat in the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

After winning the doubles title at Queen’s last week alongside Feliciano Lopez, the former world No.1 crashed out as he and partner Marcelo Melo lost in straight sets.

Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah eased to victory at the south coast venue, running out 6-2, 6-3 victors, with Murray seemingly uncomfortable when he was on serve.

Murray underwent hip surgery in January and there was a suggestion the two-time Wimbledon champion would have to retire.

But he has made his comeback, albeit in doubles, and will enter Wimbledon this year with Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The 32-year-old could yet also take part in the mixed doubles at SW19, but slipping to such a defeat at Eastbourne may affect that decision.

“I spoke to some of the doubles players the last few days about why they don’t always play mixed and they just said they had some situations where the weather has not always been so good,” he said.

“And because doubles is best of five (sets), and you play with the advantage scoring, you can get backed up and end up playing four matches in two days. I just need to be certain that my body’s ready for that.”

Meanwhile Johanna Konta continued her Wimbledon preparations by seeing off Maria Sakkari in the second round of the women’s competition.

French Open semi-finalist Konta needed 97 minutes to triumph in front of her home crowd, running out a 6-4, 7-6 (3) winner. The 28-year old broke Sakkari’s serve to take a 3-2 lead in the opening set before an awkward fall in the second could have threatened her progress. Sakkari took advantage, the Greek breaking to go within a game of levelling the match. But Konta regained control and took the second set to a tiebreak, which she went on to win.

Next up for the world No.19 on the south coast is a third-round clash with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

A potential quarter-final meeting with fifth seed Elina Svitolina remains on the cards while Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep are also still in the running.

Dan Evans made a winning start to his campaign in Eastbourne, he British No.3 making it 11 wins on grass so far this season by beating higher-ranked Moldovan Radu Albot 7-6 (2), 6-2 and he will play either Pierre-Hugues Herbert or Denis Kudla in round two.

Cameron Norrie will face fellow countryman Kyle Edmund for the first time after an impressive 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the opening round.

The match was suspended overnight with Norrie 3-0 up in the opening set. He went on to take that but the second was much tighter and the British No.2 had to save a set point at 5-6 before coming through the tie-break.

There was disappointment for Jay Clarke, who won the first set against Juan Ignacio Londero but eventually went down 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3.