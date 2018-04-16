Dan Evans to make his tennis comeback in Glasgow following drugs ban

Britain’s Dan Evans is set to make his comeback from a one-year doping ban at the Glasgow Trophy ATP Challenger event in April.

The 27-year-old, who tested positive for cocaine last April, has been handed a wildcard into the qualifying draw for the tournament, which starts at Scotstoun Leisure Centre on 28 April.

Evans, a member of Great Britain’s Davis Cup-winning team in 2015, said: “I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this difficult period. I have learned a lot about myself in my time away from the game, a sport that I love very dearly.

“I am now committed to training hard, resuming my career and getting back to where I was, although appreciate this will take time. If there is a lesson to be learned here it’s that it is every athlete’s responsibility for what they put into their bodies.

“I am grateful to those who have stood by me, the fans and the LTA for the opportunity to compete again.”

LTA performance director Simon Timson said: “The LTA condemns any form of doping, which has no place in our sport.

“We have been having regular contact with Dan and he has shown genuine commitment to getting his tennis career back on track. We have provided a structured programme of sports science and medicine support to help his journey since Dan became eligible again. He has passed our agreed checks over the last six weeks and it is on this basis we have agreed to provide him with a place in the qualifying tournament for the upcoming ATP Challenger event in Scotstoun from 28 April.

“Dan has reflected on his experience over the last year, and has begun to support the development of the LTA’s anti-doping education materials to help emerging young players avoid similar mistakes. Our continued support will be entirely dependent on a non-negotiable commitment to ongoing monitoring.”

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic reached the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Dusan Lajovic yesterday. The ninth-seeded Serb won in only 57 minutes despite having to save break points in three consecutive service games in the second set, including two when serving for the match.

Djokovic, a two-time champion in Monte Carlo, won on his first match point when Lajovic swiped a forehand wide.He will next face Borna Coric of Croatia, who beat French veteran Julien Benneteau 6-2, 6-3. Kei Nishikori defeatedTomas Berdych 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. He broke the 12th-seeded Czech’s serve six times and dropped his own twice.

Nishikori, like Djokovic, needs time on court after only recently returning from a torn tendon in his right wrist. Other winners included Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, Milos Raonic of Canada and Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.