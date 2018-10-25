Caroline Wozniacki reveals she is suffering from rheumatoid arthritis

Former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki has revealed she has been suffering with rheumatoid arthritis for the last few months.

Wozniacki, pictured, who won the Australian Open in January, was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease prior to the US Open this summer, but has been able to play through it.

The Dane’s 2018 season came to an end as she was knocked out of the WTA Finals at the group stage after a defeat to Elina Svitolina and she will now use the off-season to plan how to manage the illness, which causes swelling of the joints and fatigue.

She said: “In the beginning it was a shock. Just you feel like you’re the fittest athlete out there, or that’s in my head, that’s what I’m known for, and all of a sudden you have this to work with.

“You just kind of move on from it and work through it and figure out how to deal with it and live with it.”

l Kyle Edmund’s winning run came to an end with defeat by Fernando Verdasco in the second round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

The British No 1, left, who won his first ATP Tour title in Antwerp on Sunday, lost a close encounter 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.