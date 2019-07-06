Cameron Norrie inspired by Centre Court despite losing to Kei Nishikori

Cameron Norrie ran through the Centre Court’s trappings like a kid describing what he got for Christmas. There was the entrance hall, the dressing rooms and, wow, the box which would be occupied by his cheerleaders – that was really something. You wondered if he might eventually get around to eulogising the drains. But there was one crucial thing missing: a victory.

The 23-year-old, who gets his Glasgow-born dad up at 2am in New Zealand to follow his progress on TV, fell in straight sets to Japan’s Kei Nishikori although there was no shame in that. “I had a chance,” Norrie said afterwards. “But this experience inspired me. I want to get better and I want to get to the top of the game.”

Left-hander Norrie was making his Centre Court debut on the back of his first-ever win at the All-England Club. That chance came midway through the first set when he broke the No 8’s serve to lead 4-2. But the more experienced man – the first Asian male to contest a Grand Slam final – broke back right away when Norrie twice double-faulted.

“Kei played great and I think he returned unbelievably,” Norrie added. “I don’t think I’ve ever had someone return my serve like that so hats off to him.”

On the hottest day of Wimbledon thus far this was a battle of the bandanas and although Norrie made a fight of it for the first two sets, Nishikori proved a darting opponent with soft hands at the net where he was always in control, and eventually he pulled away to progress to the third round by 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

“I woke up this morning and really thought I could win,” said Norrie, who variously described the Centre Court as “special”, “unreal” and “unbelievable”. He continued: “I came in and this man, his name was Dan, took me through and I got to walk out on the court and see where my team were going to be sitting. I got to see where all the members sit, where they have tea and everything. Amazing… ”

Norrie made a decent start, his thumping forehand catching the eye in the early exchanges. Would he, in hindsight, have played the match any differently? “Honestly, no. I think I did everything that I could, although maybe been more aggressive on the returns because Kei kind of dictated everything. But no regrets.”

He said he hadn’t yet spoken to dad David but was sure he would have watched the match, which was interrupted by a spectator in the stands falling ill. “The same thing happened at Eastbourne last week,” Norrie added. “I think there were three people needing treatment at the same time: a heart attack, a seizure or someone having a couple too many beers, I don’t know.”

At Eastbourne the break caused him to lose concentration whereas yesterday he was able to maintain focus, albeit that he couldn’t stop Nishikori, pictured, from skipping away with the victory.

“I need to be a better tennis player and I definitely think I can get there,” Norrie said. And the Royal Box, did he find himself glancing up there to see which famous person might be watching him? “No, I don’t think I was really too fazed. I was happy with the way I handled everything.”

Good man. It was only George Osborne anyway.