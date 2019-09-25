Cameron Norrie edged out by Gael Monfils in second round of Zhuhai Championships

Cameron Norrie was edged out by Gael Monfils in a tight tussle in the second round of the Zhuhai Championships.

The British number three pushed third seed Monfils all the way in an energy-sapping encounter lasting two hours and seven minutes but came up just short in a 5-7 6-3 6-4 defeat.

A break in the 11th game paved the way for Norrie to claim the opening set but Monfils hit back to level and then made pressure in the decider tell with a break to lead 5-4.

Andy Murray will play his second-round match on Thursday evening against Australian seventh seed Alex De Minaur.