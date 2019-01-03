Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter score doubles win over SerenaWilliams

Great Britain ended their Hopman Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over the United States in Perth.

Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie saw off 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams and world No 39 Frances Tiafoe 2-1 thanks to a victory in the deciding mixed-doubles rubber.

Norrie, 90th in the rankings, earlier beat Tiafoe 7-6 (4), 6-0 but Williams levelled the contest by seeing off Boulter 6-1, 7-6 (2).

In the decider, the American duo took the first set on a tie-break but Boulter and Norrie responded to win 3-4 (2), 4-3 (4), 4-1. The British pairing finished their Group B campaign with two wins and a defeat but did not do enough to progress to the final.

The Americans finished bottom of the group after suffering three defeats, but Williams won all three of her singles matches.

Roger Federer relied on his trusted serve to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) yesterday in Group B and give defending champions Switzerland a spot in the final.

The victory assured Switzerland’s advancement, but Greece claimed a consolation 2-1 victory when Maria Sakkari beat Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 in the women’s singles. Greece also won the mixed doubles 4-3 (4), 2-4, 4-3 (3) in the Fast4 format.

“There was very little unforced errors and it was really good quality tennis,” 37-year-old Federer said of his win over Tsitsipas.

“It could have easily gone three sets. For me it is about maintaining a good level of play and I am happy with my game.”

Federer will be going for a record third Hopman Cup title when the Swiss team faces either hosts Australia or Germany in tomorrow’s final.

Meanwhile, British No 1 Kyle Edmund has pledged to do “everything he can” to be fit for the Australian Open after picking up a knee injury at the Brisbane International.

The 23-year-old, who is ranked 14th in the world, has withdrawn from next week’s Sydney International, which was set to be his final warm-up event before the year’s first grand slam in Melbourne.

“I am disappointed that I won’t be able to return to Sydney,” Edmund was quoted as saying on the Twitter account of the Sydney International.

“I need to focus on my preparations for the Australian Open and do everything I can to be fit for the first grand slam of the year.”

Edmund reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2018, losing to Marin Cilic in straight sets, but suffered a shock defeat by Japan’s world No 185 Yasutaka Uchiyama on Wednesday in Brisbane.

The Australian Open gets under way on 14 January.

US Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan claimed a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win over Anastasija Sevastova to secure her spot in the Brisbane semi-finals. Osaka will play Lesia Tsurenko, a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Anett Kontaveit, in the last four.

Osaka’s compatriot Kei Nishikori reached the last four in the men’s singles as he won six of the last seven games to clinch a 7-5, 7-5 victory over 2017 champion Grigor Dimitrov.

Nishikori next plays Jeremy Chardy, who beat Uchiyama 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga got an easier path to the quarter-finals than expected, avoiding a second-round contest with 17-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who withdrew from the tournament with a thigh muscle strain on Wednesday. Tsonga then beat Taro Daniel 7-6 (5), 6-3.