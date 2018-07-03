British wild card Katie Boulter secured her first Wimbledon victory

Have your say

British wild card Katie Boulter secured a first Wimbledon victory to join Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta in reaching round two on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old from Leicester battled past Paraguayan Veronica Cepede Royg in three sets on a packed Court 14.

Boulter, pictured, won the first set and after securing an early break served for the match, only to be pegged back. But she showed impressive resilience in the decisive third set, clinching the all-important break for 5-4 before serving out for a 6-4 5-7 6-4 win.

“I’m ecstatic, honestly,” she said. “It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life. I’m so happy that I could finally achieve one of my many goals I’ve been trying to pursue.”

However, the rest of Britain’s contingent did not fare so well despite some positive performances.

British No 2 Heather Watson was a first-round casualty as world No 48 Kirsten Flipkens ran out a 6-4 7-5 winner.

Derby teenager Jay Clarke was narrowly beaten in a five-set tussle on his Wimbledon debut against experienced Latvian Ernests Gulbis.

The 19-year-old took the first set against the former world No 10, and hauled himself level after losing the second and third.

However, Clarke was left still waiting for a first grand slam event win after Gulbis wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7/3) 3-6 6-4 victory.

British No 4 Naomi Broady was unable to stop Garbine Muguruza’s march into the second round. Broady was beaten 6-2 7-5 by the defending champion.

Gabi Taylor put up a brave fight but her maiden senior Wimbledon outing ended in a three-set defeat to Eugenie Bouchard.

The 20-year-old, who was handed a wild card into the main draw, went down 6-0 4-6 6-3 to the 2014 runner-up.

Katy Dunne had a set point to level her match against 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko but could not convert it and she went on to lose 6-3 7-6 (7/5) on Centre Court.