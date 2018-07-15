Britain’s Jack Draper falls at final hurdle in Wimbledon boys

Jack Draper fell at the final hurdle in his bid to become the first home winner of the Wimbledon boys’ singles title in 56 years.

But British tennis could still have a new young star after Draper pushed world junior No 1 and top seed Tseng Chun-hsin all the way.

The 16-year-old thrilled the Court One crowd with some audacious shot-making during his 6-1, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 defeat. The highlight from the left-hander was a game secured with a ‘hot dog’ shot through his legs to level the second set at 6-6.

Some of the histrionics might need to be toned down, though. The dance move at the net from Draper after breaking back for 4-4 in the third set probably riled his opponent, while a few games earlier a racket was a casualty of his frustration.

Tseng, also 16 and up to 601 in the senior rankings, won the first four games before Draper got on the scoreboard. A cheer went up when Draper held his serve with a forehand down the line and the roars grew louder when he grabbed a break of serve early in the second set.

Tseng broke back but the momentum was with Surrey-born Draper and he charged through the tie-break to take the match into a decider.

Breaks were exchanged throughout the third set, but Tseng grabbed what turned out to be the crucial one to lead 5-4 and he finished Draper­ off with a second-serve ace.