Andy Murray to provide injury update ‘in next few days’

Andy Murray will reveal details behind his bid to return from hip surgery in the next few days, according to mum Judy Murray.

The Scot hasn’t played competitively since injury contributed to his exit from last year’s Wimbledon Championships.

He is hoping to make his grand slam return at this year’s event after recuperating in time for the grass-court season.

However, his recovery has proven to be longer and more arduous than he would have hoped, and there is no guarantee he’ll be fit in time.

Judy insists her son is doing everything in his power to get back to the court and will provide an update for his fans in the next few days.

She said: “He is going to give some kind of update in a few days’ time. His goal has been to try to be ready for the grass-court season and that is still his goal. He has been working hard with his rehab.

“It has taken a lot longer than he would have liked. It is incredibly frustrating, not just for him but for everybody around him. Fingers crossed.”

“Because the level of men’s tennis is so high and because it is best of five sets you need to be absolutely sure your body is ready to go through that. Your long-term fitness is more important. He is doing everything that his team are advising him to do.

“It is tough but he is incredibly resilient, incredibly diligent and incredibly hard working. It is just a question of playing a waiting game.”