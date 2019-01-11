Andy Murray retires: Hibs pay tributes to ‘inspirational’ tennis star

HIBS have paid tribute to Sir Andy Murray for his “incredible” career and the help he has offered two of the club’s rising stars.

Last night, the life-long Hibernian fan revealed he plans to retire from tennis after this year’s Wimbledon - but admits he may be forced to quit the sport even earlier.

Hibs Manager Neil Lennon tweeted: “Andy Murray is an inspiration and a role model. He’s been the ideal mentor to Fraser Murray and Ryan Porteous. I hope he’s able to finish an incredible career on his terms. Everyone at Hibernian Football Club is rooting for him.”

Porteous and Murray - no relation - are signed up to the tennis legend’s Sports Management Agency 77 and Sir Andy has taken an active part in helping them to fulfil their potential.

Porteous also posted on Twitter: “Fraser Murray and I couldn’t have asked for a better role model. He’s been a constant support and set the perfect example. Andy’s earned everything he’s ever achieved, is a hero to millions of Scots and we’re all behind him.”

Andy Murray has announced his retirement. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Murray, 31, has been battling a long-term hip injury, but still intends to play his Australian Open first-round match against Spanish 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut next week.

