Andy Murray confirms he has undergone hip surgery

Andy Murray has confirmed that he has undergone surgery on his troublesome hip in Australia.

In a message on his Facebook page, Murray wrote: “Today I underwent successful right hip surgery at the St Vincent Hospital in Melbourne.

“I’d like to thank Dr John O’Donnell and all of the staff for looking after me.

“I look forward to returning to competitive tennis during the grass court season. Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes and support over the last few days. I’ll come back from this.”

Speaking to journalists following the procedure at St Vincent Hospital in Melbourne, Murray revealed that Dr O’Donnell had assured him that his hip ‘will be feeling better than it did a year ago.’

Murray, 30, will return to the UK within the next two weeks, once he is fit enough to fly, and hopes to begin rehabilitation in just over three months’ time.

Speaking to British tennis writers, Murray added: “In terms of my approach to my career, I’m certainly not going to be putting in the same amount of tournaments and effort to try to get to No 1.

I’ll certainly be more considered in the amount of tournaments I play, even though I play a conservative schedule anyway in comparison to most of the players on the Tour.

“I’ll be playing a reduced schedule, and then focusing more on trying to win major events and big tournaments rather than trying to achieve certain ranking goals.”

Murray is targeting a return in time for the grasscourt season, but said he hopes to be back before then.

He continued: “I’m going to take my time to make sure that the rehab is done properly, and make sure that the surgery is as successful as it can be.

“I’ve been quoted times for how long it’s taken for players to get back from the surgery I’ve had, and up to 14 weeks is what I’ve been given.

“I want to come back when I’m fit and ready to play, not to get into a situation like in Brisbane or New York, where I’m unsure when I turn up at a tournament how fit I am. I want to know when I come back that I’m ready.”

The Scot hasn’t played competitively since exiting Wimbledon at the quarter final stage where he was beaten by Sam Querrey.

Murray also revealed that he had been in contact with Dr O’Donnell since 2008, when he first began experiencing minor hip trouble.

And, Murray admitted, the decision to go under the knife wasn’t taken lightly.

“I was nervous this morning but it was the right decision to make,” he said. “I was struggling, I’ve been in pain walking since before Wimbledon. It’s got better but it’s extremely tiring mentally when every single time you are walking you are feeling your hip, from the first minute that you wake up to when you lie down at night.

“This is something I’m going to have to manage very smartly and very closely for the rest of my career. I’m aware of that and I’m going to make sure I’m going to do that.

“I’m just looking forward to not being in pain.”

