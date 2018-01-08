Andy Murray vows to fight on so his daughter can see him play

Sir Andy Murray has revealed that a driving motivation in his bid to return to the tennis court is a desire to have his eldest daughter watch him play.

The UK No.1 confirmed in a Facebook post early on Monday afternoon that he has undergone surgery to fix his ongoing hip injury and will be out of action for around 14 weeks.

Having been plagued by the issue since last summer, with extended rest doing little to resolve the issue, some fear the two-time Wimbledon champion is edging close to retirement.

Murray, though, insists he will continue to battle on, even if it means he’s no longer considered among the top four players in the world.

A goal he has set himself is to continue playing until his first-born has a “small understanding” of her father’s talents.

Sophia is the eldest of Murray and wife Kim Sears’ two daughters, and will turn two next month.

He said: “I had spoken to my wife about [surgery]. One of the things that I would like to do is play until my eldest daughter is able to watch me and have a small understanding of what it is I’ve done for my living.

“That’s one of the things that’s motivated me to keep playing.”

