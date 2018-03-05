Andy Murray unseated as Britain’s tennis number one by Kyle Edmund

Andy Murray has lost his British tennis number one spot after Kyle Edmund overtook the Scot in the rankings.

Murray, who is currently injured, held the top spot for well over a decade but has slipped to number 29 in the world after the 500 points he accrued for winning last season’s Dubai Championships expired.

Andy Murray has lost his grip on the No 1 spot after nearly 12 years at the top. Picture: Getty images

The 30-year-old, who claimed the number one slot in July 2006 when, as a 19-year-old, he dethroned Greg Rusedski after reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round, hasn’t played competitively since limping out at SW19 last summer.

He is currently recovering after undergoing surgery on his hip.

Kyle Edmund impressed as he reached the last four in the Australian Open. Picture: Getty images

Edmund, who reached the semi finals of the Australian Open, has risen to a career high of 24th but the Johannesburg-born 23-year-old sought to play down his achievement in light of Murray’s struggles.

“It’s humbling to become the British number one - perhaps unwittingly, as Andy has dropped down in the rankings due to injury,” said Edmund of his Davis Cup team-mate.

He continued: “As proud as I am, I would have been much happier had Andy stayed healthy and occupied his place at the very top where he belongs.”

Edmund said he was wishing Murray a “speedy recovery” and added: “I hope to battle it out with him in a more legitimate fashion in years to come. I’ll continue to work hard and represent Great Britain as best I can.”

Edmund himself has been struggling recently, revealing that flu had kept him sidelined for the past two weeks but he was over the illness.

He added: “A bad dose of flu kept me out in Buenos Aires and in Rio but I am back on track and excited to get back to it. I’m ready to play in Indian Wells and Miami.”