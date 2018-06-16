Andy Murray to make comeback at Queen’s

Andy Murray will return to competitive tennis after almost a year out at the Queen’s Club next week.

The three-time major winner has not played since last year’s Wimbledon due to a hip injury and subsequent surgery.

He practised at Queen’s on Friday ahead of next week’s Fever-Tree Championships, but delayed a decision until this morning and then told tournament officials he would be there.

“Andy Murray has confirmed that he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships,” the tournament said on its official Twitter account.

The new greatly increases hopes the Scot could yet play at this year’s Wimbledon, where he has twice win the title.

He has ony played two exhibition matches, in which he struggled, since his defeat by American Sam Querrey in last year’s semi-finals in SW19.

He has always maintained he was aiming to be back for the grasscourt season but doubts grew when he scratched from this week’s event in ’s-Hertogenbosch in Holland.