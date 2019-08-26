Andy Murray takes just 44 minutes to win first round match at Rafa Nadal Open against Imran Sibille

Have your say

Andy Murray breezed past teenager Imran Sibille as he continued his comeback from surgery at the Rafa Nadal Open.

Murray, currently ranked 329th in the world, won 6-0 6-1 in just 44 minutes in Mallorca on Monday evening.

Sibille, a trainee at the Rafa Nadal Academy which is hosting the event, avoided a whitewash by winning the penultimate game.

The 17-year-old Frenchman does not have an ATP ranking and stands at equal 2,792nd on the International Tennis Federation's system.

Murray is due to face third seed Norbert Gombos, who is ranked 116th in the world, in the second round.

Three-time major winner Murray is building up his match fitness after the implantation of a metal hip in January.

He has played in two ATP Tour events and is now competing on the second-tier Challenger Tour for the first time since 2005.

The 32-year-old Scot pulled out of the doubles at the US Open to concentrate on his singles career.