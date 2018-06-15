Andy Murray set to make a decision on Queen’s tournament

After almost a year away from the match courts, there is still no white smoke billowing from the chimneys of the Andy Murray camp.

The five-time former champion has postponed his decision on whether or not to play at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen’s Club – which start on Monday – until this morning. Yesterday, he practised for a couple of hours, playing – and losing – a set against Cameron Norrie, but afterwards he was still not sure what to do next. The plan had been to test his slowly recovering hip and then make his decision. But looking somewhat ragged at the end of his workout, Murray opted to sleep on it before making his mind up.

Murray has only been back on court for a couple of weeks and that is not nearly long enough to regain the fitness and the sharpness he needs to take on four of the world’s top ten at Queen’s.

The good news, though, was Murray walked on court without a limp and that when he took on Norrie, he was moving reasonably well. And the grumpiness when he served double faults or missed shots was a promising sign that he knows what he is still capable of.

Kyle Edmund trained with Murray earlier in the week and was impressed with the Scot’s ball striking after so long out. “He still hits a very good ball, very clean,” Edmund said. “That’s never disappeared. I guess the thing is obviously the movement. But in terms of a ball striker, it was no different.”

If Murray decides not to play at Queen’s Club, he still has the option of playing either in Eastbourne the week before Wimbledon or at any of the exhibition events in London.