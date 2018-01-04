Andy Murray pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

According to reports, Andy Murray has decided to pull out of the Australian Open due to continuing problems with an ongoing hip injury.

The former world number one is said to be heading back to the UK after failing to recover from his injury, the tennis star has not played a competitive match since losing to America’s Sam Querrey at Wimbledon last summer.

The three-time Grand Slam champion also pulled out of the US Open in August last year.

More to follow.

