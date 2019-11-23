Andy Murray offers free tickets on social media for Davis Cup semi-final

Former Wimbledon champion thanked fans for response

Andy Murray has thanked his supporters after offering free tickets for Britain's Davis Cup semi-final clash with Spain.

Picture: Andy Murray/Instagram

The two-time Wimbledon champion whipped up support for the British team after posting a message on his Instagram account asking for fans in Madrid to get in touch.

The Lawn Tennis Association were inundated with requests and have given away around 900 tickets.

Murray's message read: "Is there any Brits over in Madrid right now that want to come watch us in the Davis Cup semi-final tomorrow?

"We will try and sort as many tickets as possible for anyone who wants to come."

He then added: "Thanks for all the responses!!!

"Head over to any of @lta social channels as fan tickets will be made available for anyone that can come along and support.

"Thanks so much and make a lot of noise please."

A third message then read: "Never knew there were so many tennis loving Brits in Madrid.

"Thanks so much to everyone who has got in touch with the @lta.

"Hearing they have managed to get hold of around 900 tickets so I hope you are one of the lucky ones who managed to get one.

"Our only request is that you make as much noise as possible."