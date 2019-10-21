Andy Murray named alongside brother in Great Britain Davis Cup team

Have your say

Andy Murray has been named in Great Britain's Davis Cup squad for the new-format tournament in Madrid.

The Davis Cup captain and Lawn Tennis Association head of men's tennis Leon Smith named four of his five-man team, with Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski all featuring.

Smith said: "I'm delighted to name our first four players to represent GB for the Davis Cup Finals.

"Dan is playing some of the best tennis of his career and firmly deserves his place back inside the world's top 50.

"It's been absolutely fantastic to see Andy back competing again, headlined by his incredible win in Antwerp yesterday."

Smith continued: "Jamie and Neal have been gaining much momentum as a team with impressive semi-final runs at Cincinnati, US Open, Beijing and Shanghai.

"We are in a good positions with improved strength and depth in our team and will be naming the fifth player in the next couple of weeks.

"We are looking forward to bringing our best tennis to the group phase."