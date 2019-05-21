Andy Murray may return to Wimbledon in doubles

Andy Murray’s hopes of playing doubles during the grass court season remain on course.

The two-time Wimbledon champion feels singles would be a step too far following hip resurfacing injury but is still confident of a return to SW19.

He could also make an appearance at the Fever-Tree Championships at the Queen’s Club next month, where a wild card has been reserved for Murray if he is fit to play.

The Scot announced plans to retire after this year’s Wimbledon due to injury in January. Now he seems less certain. Murray has all but ruled out an appearance in the singles draw, nearly four months after surgery on a career-threatening hip problem, but he could return to SW19 by playing in the men’s doubles.

“I would say there is very little chance I would play singles during the grass [season],” he said in an interview in the Times. “Potentially doubles, but I’m not trying to get ready for singles just now. The thing I said before was that, if I wasn’t feeling good, there was more chance that I would play and then stop after Wimbledon.

“Whereas if it’s feeling good, it makes a bit more sense to give it time to make sure that it’s as good as possible before I try to play singles on it.

“Because I’ve only just started moving now, to get ready for the grass singles-wise I would have to be doing that for two and a half to three weeks before Queen’s, and that would only give me five or six days of building up to start running properly. It’s not enough time.”

Murray has upped his recovery and has been practising with Australian Nick Kyrgios on a clay court at Wimbledon.

Murray added: “I will need to see from there how it would work singles-wise. It has been really good so far. I’m playing lots of golf. I don’t have any pain walking round the course and swinging clubs. When I’m on the court hitting, it has been perfect.

“If I continue to feel good, then I will obviously give it a shot in singles and see what happens.

“Whereas in doubles I am pretty certain I will be able to play, just based on having an example to look at.”