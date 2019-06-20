Andy Murray makes a winning return in first game since hip surgery

Andy Murray enjoyed a winning return to competitive action as he and Feliciano Lopez sank top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Former world number one and three-time grand slam winner Murray is making his tentative comeback from what he hopes was career-saving hip surgery in the doubles at the Fever-Tree Championships.

And a bumper Centre-Court crowd was treated to some vintage Murray as the five-time Queen's singles champion and his Spanish partner ran out 7-6 (5), 6-3 winners.

"It was brilliant, I enjoyed it a lot," Murray told the BBC. "I was a bit slow at the beginning but got better as the match went along.

"I'm really fortunate to be playing tennis again. I absolutely love playing on this court, it's a brilliant place to play.

"I felt quite relaxed in the build-up, but we said as we were walking on to the court that we were starting to feel a bit nervous. But you need those butterflies."