Andy Murray left out of Great Britain team for Davis Cup clash with Kazakhstan

Exhausted Murray won't face Kazakhstan after lengthy battle with Griekspoor as Kyle Edmund replaces 31-year-old

Andy Murray has been left out of the team for Great Britain's crunch Davis Cup clash with Kazakhstan in Madrid.

The former world number one looked sluggish as he required close to three hours to battle past 179th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor in Britain's victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday and admitted he is not in the best shape.

Kyle Edmund comes into the side as the number two singles player, with Dan Evans as number one.

Victory at the Caja Magica would send Britain through to the quarter-finals but defeat risks an early exit.

Speaking after his win over Griekspoor, an exhausted Murray said: "I told you guys I wasn't feeling in the best shape coming in, and it showed a little bit in the match.

"The weight and things like that, that's my fault. I won't put myself in that position again.

"If you're weighing four or five kilos more than you're used to, that is probably going to affect how you feel moving around the court."

The 31-year-old also appeared to be battling a cold and team captain Leon Smith admitted that he had considered leaving Murray out of the tie.

He added: "When you've got Andy in the team, when you're trying to look at this competition as a whole and not to necessarily win one match but also to get some momentum going, to be used later in the competition as well

"We thought, based on practice, based on obviously he's won Antwerp. Okay, it was a number of weeks ago, but it's still suggesting that he's going to be the right pick as the number two player. It might still work out."