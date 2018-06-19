Andy Murray joins Scottish Water’s Your Water Your Life campaign

Andy Murray has been sent a specially designed water bottle as part of a campaign to encourage more people to fill up from the tap.

Scottish Water’s new Your Water, Your Life campaign hopes to cut plastic pollution by getting more people drinking tap water from refillable bottles.

Scottish Water is rallying support for it's new campaign to encourage people to top up from the tap by sending tennis star Andy Murray his own bespoke refill bottle.''Picture - Michael Boyd

Murray’s bottle, which features the slogan Your Water, Your Serve, has been sent ahead of his appearance at Queen’s this week following a lengthy lay-off through injury.

The Scot is returning to action after a year out with a hip injury. He takes on Australian Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court today.