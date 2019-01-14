Andy Murray insists he’ll ‘do everything possible’ to keep playing

Andy Murray has refused to give up on returning to the Australian Open in future.

Andy Murray is interviewed after his defeat in the Australian Open. Picture: Getty

The Scot exited the tournament at the first round stage after losing a thrilling five-set match to Spanish star Roberto Bautista Agut.

The match came just a few days after Murray admitted the major championship could well be his last as he requires further surgery on a hip problem that has been causing him severe pain despite undergoing surgery last year.

But despite the unlikelihood that he’ll be able to return, Murray is not yet ready to call it a career.

In his on-court interview with former coach Mark Petchey, he said: “It was incredible, thank you so, so much to everyone that came out tonight. I’ve loved playing here over the years, it’s an amazing place to play tennis. If this was my last match, an amazing match to end.

“I gave literally everything I had. It wasn’t enough tonight so congratulations to Roberto and his team.

“I don’t really have anything else to say but thanks to everyone, my team, my family, and everyone that’s contributed to my tennis career.

“Maybe I’ll see you again. I’ll do everything possible to try. If I want to go again, I’ll need to have a big operation, which there’s no guarantee I’ll be able to come back from, but I’ll give it my best shot.”