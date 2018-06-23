Andy Murray handed tough tie against Stan Wawrinka in Eastbourne

Andy Murray is being forced do things the hard way on his return from a hip injury, having been drawn against Stan Wawrinka in the first round at Eastbourne this week.

Murray made his comeback after an 11-month absence at Queen’s last week and fared unexpectedly well against Nick Kyrgios in the first round, despite losing in three sets.

The Scot opted to head to the Nature Valley International in the hope of a run of matches, which looked possible with a much weaker field than at Queen’s. But the unkind draw paired him with three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka. If he passes that tough test, British No.1 Kyle Edmund awaits in the second round. Murray is yet to say whether he will play in Wimbledon, which starts a week tomorrow.

Marin Cilic is hoping to go one better at Queen’s this year after losing the 2017 final to Feliciano Lopez. The Croatian, top seed at this year’s Fever-Tree Championship, reached today’s final with a 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) semi-final win over Kyrgios. He will play Novak Djokovic after the former world No.1 reached his first final in 12 months by beating Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

Roger Federer is one win away from a tenth title in Halle and a 99th career success, reaching the Gerry Weber Cup final by beating American Denis Kudla 7-6 (7/1), 7-5. He will face Borna Coric in the final after the Croatian’s opponent Roberto Bautista Agut retired at 3-2 in the first set of their semi-final.

Defending champion Petra Kvitova cruised past Mihaela Buzarnescu to set up a final meeting with close friend Magdalena Rybarikova at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham. Fourth seed Kvitova won 6-3, 6-2 to reach her fifth final of the season.