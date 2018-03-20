Andy Murray ‘gagging to be back playing tennis’, admits mum Judy

Andy Murray is “gagging to get back” to playing tennis after more than six months on the sidelines, according to mother Judy.

The two-time Wimbledon winner had surgery on a niggling hip injury in January, but Judy revealed on Sunday that the 30-year-old is targeting a comeback in June, and had hit some balls for the first time a few days ago.

Judy Murray confirmed that Andy was 'gagging to be back' playing tennis. Picture: PA

Speaking at the Women of Influence awards on Sunday, Judy confirmed that Andy was “doing his rehab and is doing what he is told.”

She added: “He’s got a good, strong team around him, advising him. He is hoping to be back for the grass tour season - I know he is absolutely gagging to get back.

“It’s frustrating [for him] and I’m looking forward to seeing him play, because it’s a big part of his life.”

Murray said himself in January that he was looking forward “to returning to competitive tennis during the grass court season.”

The Scot hasn’t played competitively since bowing out of Wimbledon last year at the quarter final stage, where he lost to Sam Querrey, and Murray has vowed not to chase ranking goals for the sake of it.

“I’ll be playing a reduced schedule, and then focusing more on trying to win major events and big tournaments rather than trying to achieve certain ranking goals,” he told tennis writers earlier this year.

“I want to come back when I’m fit and ready to play, not to get into a situation like in Brisbane or New York, where I’m unsure when I turn up at a tournament how fit I am. I want to know when I come back that I’m ready.”

