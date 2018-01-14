Andy Murray expresses Australian Open disappointment on Twitter

Andy Murray posted an emotional, albeit amusing, message on his Twitter account expressing his disappointment of missing the Australian Open.

The Scottish star pulled out of the competition earlier this month due to an ongoing hip problem.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery on the troublesome right hip issue which was deemed successful.

However, with the competition due to start Murray took to Twitter posting a gif of a baby crying with the message: “When you wake up day one of the @AustralianOpen and remember you aren’t in the draw”.

Andy Murray has expressed his disappointment of missing the Australian Open. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

The former world No.1 has reassured fans he will be back on the courts. He plans to alter his schedule with greater focus on “trying to win major events and big tournaments rather than trying to achieve certain ranking goals.”

Murray has won Wimbledon twice and the US Open once, while he reached the top of the rankings in November 2016.

