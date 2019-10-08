Andy Murray expected to compete at Australian Open

Andy Murray is expected to compete in the 2020 Australian Open, according to the tournament's director Craig Tiley.

The former world number one had career-saving hip surgery earlier this year and continued his good progress by reaching the China Open quarter-finals last week.

At the 2019 Australian Open, Murray, 32, tearfully announced he may have to retire due to the pain he felt every time he played.

But after he underwent a procedure to resurface his hip joint in January, the two-time Wimbledon champion could be involved in the first Grand Slam of the new year.

"For sure Andy will be here," Tiley told Australian radio station Triple M on Tuesday.

"I was on the phone to his agent this morning. He is going to be in Australia early.

"He is ready to return. Remember he said goodbye a year ago. It's great in that period he had surgery and has rebounded really well."