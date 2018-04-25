Andy Murray decides against making injury comeback in Glasgow

Andy Murray has decided against making his comeback from injury at a tournament in Glasgow next week, according to the BBC.

It had been reported the two-time Wimbledon champion was considering returning from hip surgery to compete in the ATP Challenger event at Scotstoun.

However, he has since decided to do further rehab before returning to the court.

The next tournament on his schedule is the Libema Open, in the Netherlands, in May. Though there is an option to play a Challenger event in Loughborough prior to that.

It is believed that Murray will make his grand slam return at this year’s Wimbledon as the French Open is likely to come too soon.

The Scot hasn’t played since losing to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals of last year’s competition at SW19. He tried to rest his injured hip before opting for surgery at the beginning of this year.

