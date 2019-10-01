Andy Murray beats US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini to set up China Open second-round tie with Cameron Norrie

Andy Murray is through to the second round of the China Open after an impressive win over world number 13 Matteo Berrettini.

Murray was handed a tough assignment against the 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the US Open last month, and came back from a break down in each set to claim his biggest win since returning to action after hip surgery in January.

The 32-year-old put in a battling performance as he showed more signs of recapturing his best form.

He broke Berrettini when the Italian was serving for the first set and went on to dominate the tie-break, and fought back from 2-0 down in the second set to take the match after another tie-break.

Murray will now face fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in the second round at Beijing after his opponent Cristian Garin was forced to retire through injury in their first-round meeting.

However, Kyle Edmund suffered a fifth straight defeat, at the hands of 213-ranked wildcard player Zhizhen Zhang. The world number 34 went down 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-5) on Monday to the Shanghai-born player.

Edmund hasn't tasted victory since he defeated Nick Kyrgios at the Coupe Rogers in Montreal in August.

Dan Evans, ranked 48th in the world, faces John Isner in round two after the American defeated France's Gael Monfils. Evans defeated China's Zhe Li 6-3 6-4 to advance in the competition.