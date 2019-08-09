Andy Murray announces his singles comeback

Andy Murray will make his singles return next week at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The news, which was announced by the Scot on his Facebook page, comes seven months after his tearful revelation in Australia that his career could be over and six months on from his second hip operation.

Murray began his comeback in June by playing doubles in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club and has continued to compete in the less-demanding format, most recently in this week's Rogers Cup in Canada.