Aidan McHugh earns wildcard spot in Murray Trophy-Glasgow

Bearsden’s Aidan McHugh has been awarded a wildcard for the inaugural Murray Trophy at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre in Glasgow, which starts on Monday.

The 19-year-old joins fellow Brits Jay Clarke, Jack Draper, Lloyd Glasspool and Evan Hoyt on the entry list for the ATP Challenger event, which has been organised by the LTA in partnership with Jamie Murray.

McHugh, who is supported by the LTA’s Pro Scholarship programme, has been in good form on the ITF circuit over the summer, winning a $15k title in Singapore and reaching the final of two others in June.

He said: “I’m really excited to play tennis again in my hometown and I’d like to thank the LTA for giving me the chance to play in this competition.

“I played in this tournament last year and I had some great support and I can’t wait to get back out there again this year.”

The Murray Trophy - Glasgow will stream centre court action live on the BBC Sport website from Monday 16 September.

Last year’s ATP Challenger (known as the Glasgow Trophy) was won by Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko, who fought back from a set down to beat Italian Luca Vanni 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4.

Jay Clarke is one of nine players on the entry list ranked within the world top 200 including Austria’s Dennis Novak, Frenchman Gregoire Barrere and Tunisian Malek Jaziri.

17-year-old Jack Draper - a doubles partner of McHugh this year - goes into the tournament in fine form, having won two ITF $25k tournaments within a fortnight over the summer in Chiswick and Roehampton.

The LTA’s Pro Scholarship Programme is the highest level of support the national governing body offers and currently there are 12 players on this scheme, including McHugh, Draper and Clarke. In total, LTA supports around 1,300 players on the player pathway at a local, regional and elite level.

The Murray Trophy Glasgow – the ATP Challenger tournament curated by the LTA – will take place at Scotstoun Leisure Centre, Glasgow, from September 16-22.

Tickets are priced from £12 for adults and £6 for children and are available from Https://www.lta.org.uk/major-tennis-events/trophy-series/murray-trophy-glasgow/tickets/.

To find out more, visit www.lta.org.uk/murraytrophy.