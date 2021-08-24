Tennis Scotland offers to help improve facilities on back of Andy Murray 'shambles' comment

Wimbledon star Jonny O’Mara was joined by local school children (TUES) as the brand new state-of-the-art tennis courts were officially opened in West Dunbartonshire.

The two-time Wimbledon champion's retort on his Twitter account in which he also tagged in @tennisscotland was in response to a parent's plea for help to get public tennis courts in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, up to scratch.

Dodds was speaking after helping to officially open the state-of-the-art tennis facilities at Argyll Park, Alexandria, which benefited from £200,000 investment from Tennis Scotland, LTA, sportscotland and West Dunbartonshire Council and he told PA news agency that more help is available for facilities all over the country.

"We have been working hard with West Dunbartonshire Council to do as Andy Murray suggested and that is help local authorities and leisure trusts develop their tennis facilities," he said.

"These facilities have been hit hard and we appreciate that but we are here to help. That is the message today; get in touch.

"We have reached out to the East Kilbride one that Andy has highlighted and we expect to be talking to them about what we can do to help them but we are delighted to see what we can do to help others throughout Scotland.

"I would love to own and operate the facilities but unfortunately we don't, that's for the local authorities and leisure trusts throughout Scotland but we want to work with them and we do ask any local authority or leisure trust that has a public tennis facility, please get in touch and we can see how we can help you.

"The LTA have been fantastic in putting resources in place and we, along with sportscotland, have been working closely with them on this project and other projects that we are talking to other local authorities about, so we can actually help develop these types of quality facilities for the community to enjoy, whether that is investment or programming.

"We know the pandemic has perhaps pushed things like sports facilities down the priority list but we are here to help.

"There's lots of facilities that we have had an interest in and worked through over the last few years.

"Since 2014 there has been £5million invested in tennis facilities through various means, sportscotland, LTA, community funds, so we have been working hard and these facilities exist throughout Scotland because of that but more has to be done clearly."

At the floodlit Argyll Park tennis courts, which were developed following a £200,000 investment from the Council, Lawn Tennis Association and sportscotland, doubles specialist Jonny O’Mara was on hand for the opening ceremony.

O’Mara is also an ambassador for Tennis Scotland, acting as a mentor the next generation of tennis stars in Scotland to provide practical support for players.

Blane Dodds added: “Tennis in Scotland is growing in continuing to grow in popularity and first-class facilities like Argyll Park will no doubt support our efforts to increase participation at all levels of the game.