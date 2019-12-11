Stephen Maguire plans rest after Scottish Open loss

Stephen Maguire says he can’t wait to put his cue down after suffering second round defeat at the 19.com Scottish Open.

The Betway UK Championship runner-up fell to a surprise 4-2 loss to the experienced Marco Fu, making two century breaks in vain as the former world No 5 waltzed into the third round.

And five-time ranking event winner Maguire, who was hoping to hold the trophy aloft for the first time on home soil, says he’s looking forward to a deserved rest before returning for the 2020 Dafabet Masters.

“I can’t wait to get this cue away – I just want to put it away for a few days,” said the world No 15.

“I thought I actually played better than what I was expecting – I didn’t expect much this week and I felt ten times better out there today than I did in the first round.

“But I can’t wait for the Masters – there are a few big tournaments coming up and they’re the ones that you practice for.

“I really enjoy playing at the Alexandra Palace – the one table setup and the crowd being there every match is what I get a buzz out of.”

It wasn’t all misery for the Scots as four-time world champion John Higgins made it through with a comfortable 4-1 win over Swiss Alexander Ursenbacher.

And in rolling back the years to construct a masterly 123 in frame two, Wishaw’s Higgins equalled Stephen Hendry’s career tally of 775 century breaks.

“I don’t really look at those statistics much, but anything you can equal Stephen Hendry for and what he has done in the game makes you proud, because he’s a big hero of mine,” the world No 5 said.

“I won’t be giving him any stick if I do overtake it – he’s got a lot more records than I have so he could shut me up in a couple of minutes!”

Perth’s Scott Donaldson was another home player to progress yesterday, reaching the third round for the first time in his career with a 4-2 victory over Billy Joe Castle.

The world No 26 made breaks of 81, 69 and 67 to delight the Glasgow fans but insists his work at the competition is only just beginning.

“That’s the furthest I’ve ever been at this tournament so I can’t really complain but if I only go one better than my previous performance that’s not going to be something I’m cheering about,” he said.

“It’s a step in the right direction and another game won, but it will be a tough game against Kyren Wilsony.

“It’s a case of the job just starting – I’m feeling good here so who knows.”

Glasgow’s Anthony McGill went down to a second round defeat, losing 4-2 to Elliot Slessor despite breaks of 59 and 51.

l Watch the Scottish Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with studio analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White.