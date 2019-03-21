Skater Hallam just misses out on qualifying as pairs team places 17th

British pairs champions Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji finished 17th in the final of the World Figure Skating Championships in Japan today - after achieving a personal best.

Jones, who is believed to be the oldest skater competing at the championships at 39, was previously a singles skater in the early 2000s and returned after a decade-long break from competition three years ago to team up with Boyadji. Their combined score this morning of of 153.7 points was 15 points clear of their previous highest score, achieved at the European Championships in Minsk, Belarus in January.

The pairs competition was won by China's Wenjing Sui and Cong Han, with a score of 234.84.

Meanwhile, Sheffield's PJ Hallam just missed out on qualification for the free skate in the men's competition by one place after a strong performance in his first world championships event. Only the top 24 skaters go through to Saturday's free skate.

Speaking in the 'Kiss and Cry' corner after his skate while waiting for his score of 66.06, which ranked him 25th, he said: "It was so good. What an experience."

Hallam, who was placed second in the British national championships this season, was announced as part of the World Championships team last month after achieving the minimum qualifying score for the competition at the Challenge Cup in Holland. British champion Graham Newbury did not hold the minimum score at a qualifying event to be allowed compete.

Nathan Chen was placed first after the short programme event with a score of 107.4. Teammate Jason Brown was ranked second, while Yuzuru Hanyu from Japan was third.

Scottish skater Lewis Gibson, with his partner Lilah Fear, is due to perform in the rhythm dance section of the ice dance competition tomorrow, while solo skater Natasha McKay from Dundee, will compete in the final free skate segment of the ladies's competition.