Scottish skaters selected for world championships

Scottish ice skaters have been formally selected to compete for Great Britain in this year's World Figure Skating Championships in Japan.

Lewis Gibson, from Prestwick and his partner Lilah Fear will face international competitors in the ice dance category at the annual championships in Saitama in March.

Meanwhile, Natasha McKay, who trains at Dundee Ice Arena, has also been selected to take part in the female singles category.

Karly Robertson, who is also based in Dundee, has been named as first reserve.

The selections for pairs and men's singles have not yet been announced by national body the British Ice Skating Association.

A spokesman for Ice Dundee, which represents the rink's elite skaters, said: "Ice Dundee is thrilled to hear the news that Natasha McKay has been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2019 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama City, Japan. Karly Robertson was also named as first reserve. We are incredibly proud of our skaters and send best wishes to the whole team."

Gibson tweeted: "Japan, we’re coming back! Proud to announce that we have been selected for the World Championships in Saitama, Japan."